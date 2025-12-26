Charles Holmes was riding his bike near Hanscom Park on December 9 when he was struck and killed by a car. The unhoused man's family cannot afford burial costs, prompting his friends at a central Omaha bike shop to organize fundraising efforts.

Watch Hanna's story:

Omaha bike club raises funds for unhoused cyclist killed in crash near Hanscom Park

Holmes was a regular volunteer at the Community Bike Project.

"His big kind of thing was BMX bikes, and he loved to build BMX bikes and it was, I imagine just a way for him to, you know, reconnect with his childhood," Stacy said.

For people experiencing homelessness, bicycles serve as essential transportation, Stacy explained.

"Transportation is paramount to being able to do anything in life like groceries, job, whatever. You have to be able to get around town," Stacy said.

Holmes participated in the bike club's community rides and had cycled through the same area where he died just days before the fatal crash.

Jacob Stacy

"He would come down here and help us sort bikes, he would help us clean up, he would help us process donations, help people, help other people fix their bikes, and just kind of generally be kind of a hospitable face around the bike shop," Stacy said.

The shop manager said Holmes' daily absence is deeply felt by the community, and helping the family lay Holmes to rest was something they felt compelled to do.

"I think it's the least that we can do is at least get something out there to try to bring in some monetary support so that they can properly send him off," Stacy said.

This marks the second fatal crash involving a Community Bike Project member in two years. Zach Smith was killed by a car on Leavenworth Street in 2024.

"This is two years losing someone dying being run over by a car. We need a progressive movement for alternative transportation that protects pedestrians," Stacy said.

Stacy and other advocates are calling for protected bike lanes and safer infrastructure to prevent future tragedies.

According to Bike Walk Nebraska, a statewide bicycle and pedestrian safety advocacy group, pedestrian fatalities in Nebraska have increased by 32% in 2025 alone.

Those wishing to help can watch for fundraising details on The Community Bike Project's social media.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

