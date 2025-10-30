Omaha businesses and scouts unite to help families affected by SNAP benefit disruptions

Local businesses and community groups are stepping up to help families affected by SNAP benefit disruptions, offering free food and organizing donation drives across Omaha neighborhoods.

Clover McLaughlin was riding in the car with her mom when she learned some families wouldn't be able to use their SNAP benefits at grocery stores. The news prompted her Cub Scout Pack 365 to organize a food drive Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 50th and Underwood in Dundee.

"Hi, we are doing a food drive just up the street at 11 to 3 p.m. If you want to come," McLaughlin said, passing out flyers on Wednesday.

"Kindness is always good for everybody to practice," said Elliot Scofield, a member of the pack.

The young scouts aren't collecting donations for badges or recognition.

"It makes me excited, and I just want to help people, and I don't want a reward," McLaughlin said.

At Noli's Pizzeria, owner Joel Marsh decided to give away free pizzas after talking with friends about their experiences receiving SNAP benefits.

"Even though they were struggling, they were willing to help their fellow neighbor with their problems, and you know, as far as the business goes, I've been, you know, we've like a lot of restaurants been struggling ourselves, so this is what I have to give right now," Marsh said.

Arron Jones stopped by Noli's for a free meal and said Marsh's kindness gives him hope, though he remains frustrated with the government shutdown.

"I think it's very hurtful that they're playing with our lives and our children's lives, and food is a necessity. Food is a necessity and that they're putting all the strain on our food banks that really are, you know, out here helping us," Jones said.

On Tuesday, Noli's gave away $2,000 worth of free food. Other local businesses are also helping, including Liquid Courage Tattoo Shop and Lisa's Radial, which are collecting canned goods.

Marsh said the pizzeria will continue providing free meals for the foreseeable future and will accept donations to help pay for supplies.

