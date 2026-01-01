Omaha businesses embracing "Dry January" while helping you stick to your New Years health goals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha businesses are creating sophisticated mocktails and alcohol-free experiences for Dry January participants seeking wellness without sacrifice.



Over the last decade, taking a break from alcohol in January has evolved from a niche challenge to a mainstream wellness trend.

NielsenIQ found that U.S. sales of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits jumped 22% over the past year. In fact, 92% of those buyers also purchase alcohol.

Downtown, Dry Spokes is a space where every drink is crafted around the idea of flexibility and choice, serving all non-alcoholic beverages.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha businesses are mixing up creative ways to help neighbors celebrate "Dry January" without sacrificing their social lives or favorite rituals.

Over the last decade, taking a break from alcohol in January has evolved from a niche challenge to a mainstream wellness trend, and local establishments are capitalizing on the growing demand for sophisticated alcohol-free options.

"After the holidays everybody gets in this overindulgent phase and it is kind of nice to like just take a few weeks to reset and recenter," said Meghan Russo, owner of Pour Decisions, a wine tasting company that's help customers discover alcohol-free flavors this month.

"So we get to try a few different NA wines and spirits and then figure out what we kind of like in regards to something that's better than water or soda water to drink at the end of the day," Russo said.

Data supports the growing trend beyond just the beginning of the year. NielsenIQ found that U.S. sales of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits jumped 22% over the past year. In fact, 92% of those buyers also purchase alcohol.

"It allows people to be as flexible with their alcohol consumption as possible," said Mi-Ya Mata, Dry Spokes cofounder.

Downtown, Dry Spokes is a space where every drink is crafted around that idea of flexibility and choice.

"Dry January is like our Super Bowl. It is our month where people are looking for again, not somewhere they have to sacrifice socialization or not sacrifice their ritual of having a cocktail but they want a space where they can connect with people," said Mata.

Studies show just one month without alcohol can lower blood pressure and blood sugar, improve sleep, boost mood and set healthier habits that last all year.

For first-time participants in the challenge, the advice is simple: enjoy your mocktail for what it is — alcohol free.

"You know one of the things that got me into making these drinks is trying to be complex without doing too much," Mata said.

"Don't be afraid to try new things," Russo said.

And if you slip up, these cocktail curators say it's perfectly fine to start again.

