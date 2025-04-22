Omaha Catholics mourn the loss of Pope Francis, honoring his legacy and impact

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Our neighbors and people around the world are mourning the death of Pope Francis. Many Catholics came to Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Monday morning to pay their respects.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Holy Father is remembered for challenging the norm and asking the church to do more.

"He was always inviting us and sometimes, I think, pushing us to look to the peripheries to notice people who maybe weren't being noticed," said Omaha Archbishop George Lucas.

Pope Francis made headlines in 2013 when he washed the feet of prisoners, setting the tone for his people-focused papacy.

Omaha Archbishop George Lucas said the pope's example was an opportunity for the faithful.

"I think a lot of us take his passing very personally. He was a real Holy Father to us in our family of faith, but really in the human family too, I think," Archbishop Lucas said.

During Mass at Saint Cecilia on Monday, Mickey Martin reflected on Francis's time as pontiff.

"His commitment to service and his humility, I think those are the two greatest aspects of his pontificate that I surely will remember," Martin said.

Creighton University is honoring this first Jesuit pope.

"I think in a lot of ways he brought that spirituality that Jesuits are known for as a gift to really the entire church," said Chase Becker, liturgy coordinator at Creighton and St. John's Parish.

"Fear can't be the first thing on our minds, when we look at the next pontificate and the next steps that our church is taking, it should be hope," said Jake Limb, a third-year student at Creighton.

Reporter Molly Hudson asked Limb what he and his peers—the younger generation of the church—hope to see in the next pope.

"We have seen, in the past couple of years, how Pope Francis isn't afraid to challenge the status quo, asking the church to do more and more for her own people but also the people of the world. I think that my generation and my peers, we want to see that movement continue," Limb said.

Becker explained what happens now.

"It's likely that his funeral will take place within the next four to six days. According to church law, the conclave must be called within 20 days of the Pope's death," Becker said.

St. John's Parish at Creighton says it will hold a special Mass that will coincide with the Pope's funeral, but those details will come when the Vatican announces the date.