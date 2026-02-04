Omaha City Council approves $9M financing for contested Dundee development project

The Omaha City Council unanimously approved $9 million in tax increment financing for the Saddle Creek Marketplace development in Dundee, moving the controversial $103 million mixed-use project one step closer to reality.

For months, neighbors have voiced concerns about the massive development that will transform the area around 46th and SaddleCreek. The project will revamp the existing Family Fare grocery store building while demolishing current strip malls to make way for 223 market-rate apartments and 67,000 square feet of retail space across five phases.

"This feels like an outside takeover," said Jess McCallie, who lives nearby and owns a local coffee shop. "This is like very classic gentrification. This is what it looks like in action. This is the displacement of immigrants, black and brown people, and our neighbors who we love and care about."

McCallie expressed concerns about the development increasing property taxes and forcing current tenants out of their spaces.

Woodsonia Director of Development Mitch Hohlen acknowledged that existing tenants cannot remain in the strip mall buildings due to safety concerns, once construction begins.

"We're not leaving those two existing buildings just because of the condition of them. They're just not safe to be there. So can I say, hey, you're gonna stay in this space and we'll work around you long term into the project. It's just not gonna be an opportunity," a Hohlen said.

Hohlen noted that demolition of the strip malls is slated for 2029. While the company hopes to break ground on the project this spring.

Dundee residents also expressed frustration about the project's aesthetics, the need for TIF funding, and the lack of affordable housing units. Two-bedroom apartments are expected to rent for $2,450, which one resident compared to Washington D.C. market rates.

"It doesn't feel like it means much, and we're engaging in all the ways that we're supposed to do it, but still don't have any real assurance," said Erin Feichtinger.

Hohlen promised the council he would meet with community members to address aesthetic concerns.

The TIF approval and property rezoning passed 7-0.

