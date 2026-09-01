Omaha City Council approves changes to TIF funding requirements for new development

The Omaha City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to approve changes to tax increment financing rules for new development projects in the city.
The approved changes include:
- Requiring developers who tear down an existing building to include at least the same number of affordable bedrooms in the new building as the original structure contained
- The collection of more data
- A city concierge to assist developers applying for TIF funding
A second phase of recommendations is pending a future council vote. That phase includes extending the term TIF applies for and expanding TIF projects west of 72nd Street.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.