Omaha City Council approves changes to TIF funding requirements for new development

The Omaha City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to approve changes to tax increment financing rules for new development projects in the city.

The approved changes include:

Requiring developers who tear down an existing building to include at least the same number of affordable bedrooms in the new building as the original structure contained

The collection of more data

A city concierge to assist developers applying for TIF funding

A second phase of recommendations is pending a future council vote. That phase includes extending the term TIF applies for and expanding TIF projects west of 72nd Street.

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