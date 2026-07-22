Omaha City Council approves TIF funding for 5-story apartment complex near 76th and Pacific

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The Omaha City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve TIF funding for a new apartment complex planned near 76th and Pacific streets in Loveland.

The Parkway Development Company is behind the development, which calls for a 34-unit, 5-story building. The company will receive more than $1.5 million in TIF funding.

Loveland resident Leslie Myers opposes the project.

"It's going to tower over all of the properties there. It's going to bring up for sale size, eventually," Myers said.

The City Council will hold a hearing and a vote on July 28 about changing the zoning around the site.

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