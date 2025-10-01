Omaha City Council delays vote on homeless encampment ban until Oct. 21

City Council delays decision: A vote on banning homeless encampments was pushed back to October 21 after weeks of public criticism and calls for more collaboration with service providers.

Shelters overwhelmed: The Stephen Center in South Omaha reports it has already turned away more than 3,000 people this year—including families—due to limited space and resources, and says it has not been included in ordinance discussions.

Debate over collaboration: Councilman Brinker Harding insists he is consulting organizations to refine the ordinance, but shelter leaders like CEO Chris Knauss argue true solutions require input from those working on the front lines of homelessness daily.

The Omaha City Council has delayed a closely watched vote on banning homeless encampments, now scheduled for October 21. The decision comes after weeks of push back from the public and calls for more collaboration with service providers.

Councilman Brinker Harding, who introduced the ordinance, said he views homelessness as a “public safety and health concern.” He added that he has been in contact with several organizations to improve the legislation but declined to name them.

One of the city’s major shelters says it has not been consulted. The Stephen Center in South Omaha, which works daily with people experiencing homelessness, reports it has already turned away more than 3,000 people this year—including families—due to lack of space and resources.

“There are others that I am talking to—both from a legal standpoint and those who are interested in solving this issue,” Harding said.

“I too want to save the community but I question how likely a solid solution is—when the people proposing ordinances are not working with those on the front lines,” said Chris Knauf, CEO of the Stephen Center.

Harding requested the council delay the vote to allow more time to improve the ordinance. It is expected to return to the agenda October 21.

