Omaha City Council to vote on homeless encampment ban today amid fierce community opposition

The Omaha City Council will decide today whether to ban homeless encampments, a move that has sparked fierce opposition from service providers and advocates after more than 80 people spoke against the proposal at a public hearing.

Stephen Center CEO Chris Knauf was among the most vocal opponents of the ordinance.

"Personally and professionally I'm absolutely disgusted at this ordinance," Knauf said.

I spoke with Knauf before the vote to discuss his concerns about the proposed ordinance. His hope is that the vote doesn't happen at all and that shelters like the Stephen Center and other organizations can move forward with Mayor John Ewing's outreach-focused pilot program.

"This is an investment that we are making from our own budget to make sure that this works and to show the community and show the council that street outreach is a viable tool for helping bridge the gap between homelessness and housing," Knauf said.

The pilot program would adopt a seven to 10 day notice process before encampment closures, whereas the proposed ordinance gives those experiencing homelessness 24 hours to vacate the space or face fines up to $300 or even jail time.

Councilman Brinker Harding, who introduced the ordinance, tells me that even if it doesn't pass, the issue needs to be addressed immediately.

"It's a public safety issue. It's a public health issue," Harding said.

He says he's introducing an amendment today to include some ideas local organizations are asking for.

"We want to make sure that we do this right. And if the council determines with my amendment that they need more time to consider that, I'm willing to do that. But again, I'm not willing to wait 6 months while a pilot program gets developed and then we see what the results are, and we're talking about this a year from now," Harding said.

The mayor's office tells me John Ewing's position remains unchanged. Harding tells me he'll meet with him before today's council meeting.

But for service providers like Knauf, he says the concern isn't just about timing, but about the people living in these encampments and what the vote could mean for them.

"If there still is a point where minds need to be changed on this, how do you tell all of the people who came out last week and spoke in loud opposition, how do you tell those people they were wrong and this inhumane ordinance is right?" Knauf said.

The decision isn't just drawing attention in Omaha, leaders in Sarpy and Pottawattamie counties are watching closely, worried their communities could be next.

