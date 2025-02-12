Omaha City Council votes to recommend canceling Krush Ultra Lounge's liquor license

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After hours of evidence, testimony, and cross examination by the City and Krush Ultra Lounge's attorney, the Omaha City Council voted 6-0 in support of canceling the downtown bar’s liquor license.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city attorney's office showed body camera footage from several incidents and reports from the Omaha Police Department. The attorney for Krush Ultra Lounge questioned the reports and the police response calling it predatory policing.

The bar on the corner of 14th and Howard, has been open since April and was previously Throwback Arcade Lounge with the same ownership.

Police say they have responded to the business several times for fights and even a shooting.

With this vote to recommend cancellation, it now goes to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for a final say.