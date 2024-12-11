Omaha Fire Department investigates fire in vacant building at Crossroads

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department is investigating after a fire started in a vacant building at the Crossroads site around 7:20 Tuesday morning.

OFD says the fire was put out after a short time.

No injuries were reported, but OFD says the building was not secure at the time of the fire and there was evidence of squatters inside.

Because of that, reporter Molly Hudson reached out to Tamara Dwyer, Omaha's Homeless Services Coordinator who says her team has no history of reports of people at this location and has never had this spot on their radar.

Dwyer said in an email response that, "they do regularly hear from OFD regarding particular people they would like to get us connected to, and we work very closely with street outreach to coordinate our efforts."

KMTV saw the fire department arrive again around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, smoke appeared to be coming from the building again.

It does not appear that Target was impacted by this fire. OFD says the fire is under investigation.