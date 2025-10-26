Omaha First Responders Foundation launches sleep recovery program to combat sleep troubles

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With First Responders Day approaching this Tuesday, the Omaha First Responders Foundation is addressing a critical health issue through a new sleep recovery program.

Research shows that 85% of first responders experience sleep deprivation during 24-hour shifts, leading to impaired decision-making, slower reaction times and higher risk of injury.

The foundation launched the program this year to better support those on the front lines who struggle with rest after intense shifts.

"Just imagine if your any first responder, you've just been to a fire and now your coming home, back and wanting to sleep. Or you've been on patrol and its been very intense getting to sleep can be really hard," said Todd Sears, president of the Omaha First Responders Foundation.

The program uses tools like yoga and breathing technique sessions to help reduce stress on both first responders' physical and mental wellbeing, Sears said.

Throughout October, the foundation is partnering with the Inactive Company to offer performance sleep masks at a reduced price to provide a solution for restless nights. Fifteen percent of all sales will be donated back to the foundation to continue its mission to serve and honor first responders.

For first responders, quality sleep is more than healthy, it's critical to their ability to protect and serve communities effectively.