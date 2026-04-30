Omaha honors civil rights activist Tessie Edwards with a newly named street in her community

The city of Omaha renamed a stretch of Western Avenue after Tessie Edwards, honoring her decades of work as a civil rights activist a

Former students and family members gathered to celebrate Edwards, sharing memories of a woman they say changed their lives and community.

The ceremony came just hours after the Supreme Court rolled back parts of the Voting Rights Act, with those who knew Edwards saying she would have been deeply hurt by the decision.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city of Omaha honored civil rights activist and teacher Tessie Edwards by naming a stretch of Western Avenue from 72nd to 74th Street after her.

Former students say they hope when people see the sign, they'll want to know more about the woman who changed their lives.

Edwards became the first Black teacher in the Omaha Archdiocese when she began teaching at an all-boys Catholic school in 1958.

Her niece, who traveled from out of town for the event, reflected on what the honor means to her family.

"I saw her as Aunt Tessie, not Tessie, the civil rights activist, or Tessie, the teacher. So to see this and hear this... It fills me with great pride," she said.

Bob Caniglia remembered Edwards fondly.

"She was just this amazing woman that lived this incredible life," Caniglia said.

Bill Gast, a former student, shared what Edwards meant to him.

"I had two great gifts in my life, at perfect ages. I had Miss Edwards as an eighth grade teacher when I was 12 and 13, and I was at Painey Park, the second day after they had given up on their whites only policy," Gast said.

The ceremony to honor Edwards' work came just hours after the Supreme Court's decision to roll back parts of the Voting Rights Act.

Community advocate Preston Love Jr. said he believes Edwards would be disappointed with the Supreme Court's decision.

"If Tessie and I, we were sitting, as we were sitting, and we would totally agree with being appalled, appalled by the Supreme Court, appalled by the President of the United States," Love said.

Gast also weighed in on how Edwards might have felt.

"I'm so sick to my stomach, I don't even want to think about what she would feel. But I know she would be terribly terribly hurt," Gast said.

Edwards' family said they are proud their aunt will be honored by the community she served.

"This has just been mind blowing, but phenomenal," her niece said.

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