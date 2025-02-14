Omaha man arrested again for 1979 cold case after the case was dismissed in 2005

OMAHA, Neb.(KMTV)– 67-year-old Abdulmalik Husain back in custody and again facing charges for the 1979 murders of 7-year-old Kamal Matthews and, his mother, 26-year-old Deroshia Matthews.



26-year-old Deroshia Matthews and her son, 7-year-old Kamal Matthews were found strangled in their home in 1979

Abdulmalik Husain, formally known as Louis Walker was arrested in 2004 for the murders but the case was dropped

Wednesday OPD arrested him again on the same homicide charges

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A mother and son killed inside their home in 1979; an arrest was made 20 years ago but the case was dismissed.

67-year-old Abdulmalik Husain, formally known as Louis Walker, back in custody and again facing charges for two murders that investigators have long-believed he committed.

On April 24, 1979, police went the home on binny street to investigate a possible abduction and burglary. After going in they found 7-year-old Kamal Matthews and, his mother, 26-year-old Deroshia Matthews strangled inside.

The department never stopped looking into the case, according to Lt. Nicholas Andrews.

"Omaha police detectives continued working that case we looked at the case several time since then and we never put it down,” Andrews said.

It wasn't until 2004 that charges were brought against Husain. That case leaned heavily on DNA evidence.

It was later dismissed.

Now, new DNA testing has produced enough evidence that now police and prosecutors feel confident bringing the same charges against the same man.

“There was an item that was still in our evidence and 2021 we retested that item with new technology, and we determined that item was sufficient evidence to present to the county attorney's office,” Andrews said.

Husain appeared in court Thursday afternoon, he was denied bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 21.