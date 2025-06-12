Watch Now
Omaha Mayor and Chief of Police discuss Tuesday's immigration raid amid community concern

Wednesday afternoon, Mayor John Ewing, Jr. and other city leaders shared what they know about Tuesday's raid. Mayor Ewing said he sees the way it has sparked uncertainty here in Omaha.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Uncertainty, chaos, and fear in Omaha, sparked from Tuesday's immigration raid. Mayor John Ewing Jr. says he sees it and that his team is working with organizations to support those impacted.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Omaha's new mayor says he cares deeply for the families affected by Tuesday's raid. Ewing says when he learned of the raid, his team started to figure out the facts and get the services in place.

"I just want to express that we care deeply for the families affected by the recent ICE raids," Ewing said.

"I want to take a second and just say thank you to all the folks that are working with our immigrant population, in these instances, because we know that children and families are impacted in a tremendous way when something like this happens," Ewing said.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said he was told 10 days ago a raid would happen, but didn't learn the exact time, date, or location until federal agents called for help with traffic control.

Schmaderer trying to reassure the public that officers don't ask about immigration status.

"At any time, you can reach out to the Omaha Police Department at 911, flag us down, call us, go to one of our stations, and we will never alter what we do to check your legal status," Schmaderer said.

Ewing has directed city staff to continue to work with immigrant groups to ensure they are aware of resources and continue to be informed.

