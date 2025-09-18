Omaha Mayor John Ewing Jr has spent 100 days in office, talks housing wins, and infrastructure progress

Omaha Mayor John Ewing has reached his first 100 days in office, highlighting significant progress on affordable housing and infrastructure while outlining his administration's key priorities moving forward.

Ewing campaigned on promises to address affordable housing, fix potholes and be a voice for all residents. In his first 100 days, he announced $40 million in affordable housing developments, addressed school construction needs, continued progress on the Crossroads project and advanced the streetcar initiative.

"A lot of people are going to give me a lot of credit for the things that we've accomplished over the last 100 days, but the reality is the people you see in this room from the mayor's staff have been crucial to the success that we've made, and have been a great team," Ewing said.

The mayor has identified seven key priority areas for his administration: affordable housing, economic development, homelessness, infrastructure and roads, parks, poverty elimination act, and risk and resilience.

Looking ahead, Ewing announced four town halls scheduled for October to continue engaging with residents across the city:



October 16, 2825 Y Street 6:00 pm-7:30 pm

October 20, 1612 N. 24th Street 6:00 pm-7:30 pm

October 22, 2304 S. 135th Avenue 6:00 pm-7:30 pm

October 27, 14850 Laurel Avenue, 6:00 pm-7:30 pm

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

