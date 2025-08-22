Omaha natives share what it takes to dance pro with the Kansas City Chiefs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha dancer shares her journey to the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleading squad and a longtime dance judge shares what it takes to perform at the professional level.



Tara Jackson, born and raised in Omaha, lived her dream of dancing professionally when she cheered for the Chiefs from 2013 to 2017.

Shan Stavropoulos, a longtime Omaha choreographer, coach and now judge, takes pride in watching her former dancers succeed at the professional level.

"Going pro is waiting for you if you are wanting it."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Kansas City Chiefs season is underway, and while Nebraska doesn't have an NFL team, several dancers from Omaha have made it to the professional level with the Chiefs cheerleading squad.

Tara Jackson, born and raised in Omaha, lived her dream of dancing professionally when she cheered for the Chiefs from 2013 to 2017. What started as a personal goal became something much deeper.

"But what I got out of it was community, it was sisterhood, it was support. It was being the face of the organization and really just connecting with so many different people that love the Chiefs, love the organization," Jackson said.

Jackson is one of several Omaha natives who have danced for the Chiefs in recent years.

Shan Stavropoulos, a longtime Omaha choreographer, coach and now judge, takes pride in watching her former dancers succeed at the professional level.

"I go to Chiefs games and I find myself just watching my girls because I can't help it, it's my passion. It's what I love," Stavropoulos said.

Stavropoulos says reaching this level of dance isn't just about technical skill but about the energy performers bring to the field.

"You really have to have poise and lots of projection and that controlled power because you have to reach fan base that is in the nosebleeds," she said.

For Jackson, success comes down to persistence and confidence.

"Let's just not be afraid of it. Let's take full advantage of it and most importantly, take the step, make the decision, and do it, cause going pro is waiting for you if you are wanting it," Jackson said.