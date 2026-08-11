Omaha neighbors share views on proposed $1.7 billion city budget at public hearing

READ THE PROPOSED BUDGET: https://cityclerk.cityofomaha.org/wp-content/uploads/images/2027_Recommended_Budget_for_Web.pdf

READ THE PROPOSED CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN: https://planning.omaha.gov/long-range-planning/capital-improvement-program/#docaccess-4768a0991dc94d9b7fab16beeaa4ec6b

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

10PM UPDATE:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Omaha neighbors shared their views on the city's proposed 2027 budget Tuesday night during a public hearing at the Civic Center.

The proposal from Mayor John Ewing totals $1.7 billion, with a focus on the Omaha Police Department and the Parks Department.

In July, Ewing said his goal was to bring OPD to its full force of 906 officers. Central Omaha neighbor Joyce Vondrasek said he would rather see the money spent elsewhere.

"And there are a lot of other things that the police budget could be used for that would be better for public safety than just policing itself," Vondrasek said.

Two bonds are also being proposed — one for construction of a new joint OFD-OPD headquarters in Central Omaha, and another for a youth sports complex in West Omaha.

Ewing has also said parks are a priority. North Omaha neighbor Nancy Gaarder said that investment is important in her neighborhood.

"Parks are a big deal in our neighborhood. They really affect quality of life, and we've seen firsthand how a lack of funding can, you know, leads to deteriorated park conditions, equipment that is broken and not safe," Gaarder said.

The budget is funded through a variety of sources, including property taxes. The proposed rate for 2027 would remain the same as the current rate — about 44 cents for every $100 of property value.

Central Omaha neighbor Andrew Sullivan said he wants the rate lowered.

"The property taxes are too high, and the city has many means to switch over to different forms of tax revenue," Sullivan said.

The Omaha City Council will vote on the budget in two weeks, on Aug. 25.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

5PM UPDATE:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Omaha neighbors have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the city's proposed 2027 budget at a public hearing tonight – 6:30pm at the Civic Center.

The overall proposed budget is about $1.7 billion and covers all services the city provides, including first responders, libraries, and roads.

Two bonds are included in the proposed budget to fund major construction projects. One bond of about $180 million would be used to build a new joint headquarters for the Omaha Fire Department and Omaha Police Department at Crossroads. A second bond of about $30 million would fund the construction of a youth sports complex at Tranquility Park in West Omaha.

The mayor is asking to increase OPD's budget from about $234 million to $261 million. The goal is to have a fully staffed police force of 906 people. Mayor Ewing said last month that he believes that is possible when the training class graduates in January or July of 2027.

The proposed budget also includes a plan to increase staffing across multiple departments, including the Parks Department, the Omaha Fire Department, and the library system.

City Council will vote on the budget in two weeks, on Aug. 25.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.