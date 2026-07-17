Omaha neighbors gather at the Joslyn Castle to envision the city's future

Omaha neighbors gathered at the Joslyn Castle to talk about future urban design ideas at the Omatopia exhibit

Walkability and green space topped the list of concepts neighbors want to see in their neighborhoods

The Omatopia exhibit runs through August 20 at the Joslyn Castle

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Omaha neighbors gathered at the Joslyn Castle on Thursday to discuss what the city could look like in the years ahead, centering their conversations around the Omatopia exhibit — a display that opened on Thursday, featuring model homes and concepts for future housing and urban design.

Morton Meadows neighbor Randy Lukasiewicz has lived in Omaha for nearly 50 years. He said the exhibit sparked personal reflection on housing and what comes next.

"I guess that's always getting interesting ideas about housing and downsizing," Lukasiewicz said.

Lukasiewicz spoke at a table filled with model houses showing what future homes could look like — all part of the Omatopia exhibit.

Among the concepts drawing interest were walkability and access to green space.

"I do like the the concepts of walkability, green space," Lukasiewicz said.

Melissa McCarthy, Programming and Marketing Manager at Joslyn Castle and Gardens, is leading the project with her husband.

"For me, I'd like the future to be something that is just a little more welcoming to everyone, not something where you're bound to your car," McCarthy said.

The event brought together organizations focused on the future of Omaha. Mayor John Ewing also stopped by.

"This truly is about what you think," Ewing said.

For Lukasiewicz, thinking about the future also means looking to the past — and to a well-known voice in city planning.

"Sir Ebenezer Howard, world famous city planner, with Nebraska connection," Lukasiewicz said. "Town and country must be married. So when those two come together, it's the most perfect union."

The Omatopia exhibit runs through August 20 at the Joslyn Castle. More information is available here: https://joslyncastle.com/events/special-events/omatopia-versions-of-omaha/

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