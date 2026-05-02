Omaha neighbors rally at Memorial Park for "Workers Over Billionaires" event on May Day

Hundreds rallied at Omaha's Memorial Park for "Workers Over Billionaires" event

It was part of nationwide May Day rallies

Speakers told the crowd about supporting unions

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Hundreds of neighbors gathered at Memorial Park in Central Omaha on Friday night for a "Workers Over Billionaires" rally, part of nationwide May Day rallies.

Organizer Linda Jensen – with Like Minded Friends – said hundreds of neighbors attended the event, which featured speakers, signs, and community support.

"When people are working, they should be able to support their family," Jensen said.

The event drew speakers supporting unions, including striking workers and government employees impacted by the partial federal government shutdown, which ended Thursday.

Ruark Hotopp, national vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees, spoke to the crowd about the impact on federal workers.

"We've had a rough last year. A lot of us have been terminated from our jobs. A lot of our jobs have been eliminated," Hotopp said in an interview with KMTV after his speech.

Walnut Hill neighbor Laura Loughran said it was important to come out this May Day because "that's always been a celebration of the workers of the world, and workers' rights, and it seems particularly important right now."

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