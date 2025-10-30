Omaha nonprofit braces for surge in demand as young adults lose SNAP benefits next month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Youth Emergency Services prepares for increased demand as 165 young adults who rely on its services lose SNAP benefits and food pantry requests are already rising.



Youth Emergency Services (YES) provides hot meals and weekly food bags to people ages 16-25.

Esther Mills, 22, has depended on YES services since her 2-year-old son Malachi was born.

The organization is stretching its resources and asking the community for help as it prepares for more neighbors in need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A downtown Omaha nonprofit is bracing for increased demand as young adults lose access to SNAP benefits next month, leaving many wondering how they'll afford their next meal.

Youth Emergency Services (YES) provides hot meals and weekly food bags to people ages 16-25, including those fresh out of foster care, experiencing homelessness, or needing extra support. The organization already serves 165 young adults who rely on SNAP for food access.

Esther Mills, 22, has depended on YES services since her 2-year-old son Malachi was born. A long-standing knee injury has affected her ability to work and pay bills.

"I can't even lift anything over 15 pounds right now. So it's really hard," Mills said.

With SNAP benefits ending next month, Mills worries about feeding her small family.

"By like the end of this week we're usually out of food and getting ready to like do more food by the 5th, and with it not coming in, it's gonna be really tough," Mills said.

YES has already seen increased demand for donated goods, with weekly pantry bag distribution rising from 30 to 41. Street Outreach Lead Jamene Howard said the number of people seeking help has nearly doubled recently.

"With the need growing, the way that we can continue to be able to provide that need because we can only supply what we have is for the community to step up for people, corporations, places that are willing to donate," Howard said.

The organization is stretching its resources and asking the community for help as it prepares for more neighbors in need.

For Mills, places like YES provide hope during uncertain times, even as stress mounts.

"I am stressed constantly. I am on edge constantly, but there's nothing else I can do. There's nothing. If I can't control it, what am I supposed to do about it," Mills said.

"You just work through it as you go," Mills said.

YES accepts non-perishable food donations as well as catered or homemade meals.

