Omaha nonprofits prepare for surge in heating assistance requests as federal aid faces uncertainty

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has seen a 30% increase in requests from last year, reporting about 80 calls daily from neighbors needing help with heating, utilities and gas bills.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As temperatures drop and heating bills climb, Omaha nonprofits are bracing for a significant increase in emergency assistance requests from families struggling to stay warm this upcoming winter.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has already seen a 30% increase in requests compared to last year, with Executive Director Jill Lynch Sosa reporting about 80 calls daily from neighbors needing help with heating, utilities and gas bills.

"We have gone places that have had their utilities shut off and there's no light and there's no, any gas or anything running at that time," Lynch Sosa said.

Adding to the challenge, potential changes to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program could affect who receives federal heating aid and how much help they can access.

"It's the people that are just kind of living on the verge they're paycheck to paycheck, but then something happens and they're not able to keep up," Lynch Sosa said.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says applications for LIHEAP and other aid programs are still being processed, but payouts depend on remaining funds. The DHHS warns that shutdown delays are possible if the federal shutdown continues.

To bridge the gap, local nonprofits are expanding their services. Lutheran Family Services is hosting a winter coat drive to help refugee families prepare for cold weather, particularly those ineligible for federal assistance.

"So if you have any donations, coats that you don't need or winter hat, gloves, etc. you are free to donate. We are doing that for all locations with LFS," said Mado Assani, Director of Resettlement Services at Lutheran Family Services.

Both organizations emphasize that meeting the community's growing needs requires widespread support.

"Unfortunately, I mean, there's so much need, but then you have so little resources," Assani said.

"So it's always important for us to go and try to get a big picture of the needs and we're not just trying to take care of one thing," Lynch Sosa said.

Families struggling with heating bills or needing winter assistance can call the United Way 211 hotline to connect with local nonprofits and utility programs.

M.U.D.'s Community Giving Drive committee has teamed up with Copp's Pizza, Don & Millie's and Papi's Mexican Grill to support its utility assistance program, the Home Fund. By ordering from one of these locations on these specific days a percentage of your order will help M.U.D. customers in need. You just have to mention M.U.D.'s Home Fund.

Copp's Pizza — Sunday, November 8



Nebraska Crossing (21209 Nebraska Crossing Dr., Suite C109)

11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Shadow Lake Towne Center (7474 Towne Center Pkwy, #101, Papillion)

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.



Don & Millie's — Saturday, November 15



4330 Farnam Street and 14321 Harrison Street

11 a.m. - 11 p.m.



Papi's Mexican Grill — Sunday, November 23



Nebraska Crossing (21351 Nebraska Crossing Dr., Suite A109)

8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.