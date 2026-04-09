Omaha planning board approves rezoning for 34 unit apartment complex in Loveland

Planning Board approved rezoning in Loveland

34 unit apartment complex planned near 78th and Pacific

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – A home near 78th and Pacific in Loveland may soon be demolished to make way for a 34 unit apartment complex.

The Planning Board approved a zoning change to make the apartment complex possible.

The Parkway Development Company is planning on developing a 34 unit, four floor apartment complex with dozens of parking spots.

Currently, five students at UNO live there, but will be moving out by the end of May 2026. That includes Jacob Dougherty, a senior.

"It was pretty cheap rent, you know, we're next, or we're close to campus and everything. So this was like a perfect place for our final year at school," Dougherty said.

Devo Smith, who works across the street, is not thrilled about the possibility of more construction.

"It’s hard to go anywhere in Omaha with all the construction that's going on already. It's kind of another drop in the bucket, I would say," Smith said.

Stephen Ward, who works in an office building next to the house, is aware of the limited apartment options in this part of the city.

"We're talking about adding housing to an area that is absolutely limited," Ward said.

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