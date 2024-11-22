Omaha Police investigates fourth shooting involving an officer since August

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police is investigating after an officer shot a man following a domestic situation near 44th and Center Streets shortly before midnight Wednesday.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Shortly before midnight Wednesday, officers responded to a home near this intersection after a woman called 911 to report her husband was pointing a gun to his head. KMTV is told the caller said this followed a domestic disturbance.

"Officers attempted to negotiate with the individual for minutes, a matter of minutes, and unfortunately one of our officers discharged their firearm and struck the male," said Lt. Neal Bonacci with the Omaha Police Department.

The man was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

"Domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous calls that law enforcement can go on and that's nationwide," Lt. Bonacci said. "Typically in those types of situations you gotta just kind of take it as it comes, a situation like that can change very quickly."

OPD does have a program that sends a mental health professional alongside officers to sensitive calls like this.

I learned in Wednesday night's case, OPD says the mental health Co-Responder team was not called. That team does not work overnight.

While OPD has resources from the county available in situations like this, Lt. Bonacci says the incident happened so quickly, that police did not have enough time to call a negotiator.

"As officers we go through various training to be able to talk to people, I mean that is how we get through our job, the majority of the day, is being able to connect with people and talk with them and communicate and de-escalate the situation," Lt. Bonacci said.

This is the fourth shooting involving an Omaha police officer since August.

Following the shooting in September, Chief Todd Schmaderer said all officers would be required to revisit shoot don't shoot training using this virtual technology that simulates a variety of situations an officer might face in the field.

The department tells me two-thirds of OPD officers have completed the training, with 2 weeks left.

Lt. Bonacci says the police cruiser cameras were able to capture the incident. The officer involved is on administrative leave as the investigation continues.