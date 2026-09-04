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Omaha Police investigating a shooting at the Walmart near 90th and Maple that sends one to the hospital

OPD says a 19-year-old was taken to Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a 23-year-old man is in custody
Omaha Police responded to a shooting that injures one at a Walmart parking lot near 90th and Maple on Thursday night. 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks reports.
Omaha Police investigating a shooting at the Walmart near 90th and Maple that sends one to the hospital
90th and Maple shooting 090326
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OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The Omaha Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of a Walmart near 90th and Maple on Thursday night.

OPD said it received the call just before 7 p.m.

The department said a 19-year-old was taken to Children's Hospital in a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPD said a 23-year-old man is in custody in connection to the shooting.

Omaha Police said the investigation is ongoing.

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Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks