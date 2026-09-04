Omaha Police investigating a shooting at the Walmart near 90th and Maple that sends one to the hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The Omaha Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of a Walmart near 90th and Maple on Thursday night.

OPD said it received the call just before 7 p.m.

The department said a 19-year-old was taken to Children's Hospital in a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPD said a 23-year-old man is in custody in connection to the shooting.

Omaha Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.