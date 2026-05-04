Omaha police issue 715 citations, make 100 arrests during special street enforcement

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police made 100 arrests and issued 715 citations for street racing and reckless driving between March 1 and April 30.



Among the highlights of the operation: 68 careless, reckless, drag racing and sideshow arrests, 239 speeding citations, 24 DUI and DUI drug arrests, 6 seatbelt violations.

Lt. Danny Flynn of the OPD Traffic Unit said the goal is to see the numbers decline over time.

The specialized enforcement operation is set to continue through May 31.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Near 78th and Dodge, a hotspot for street racing, the Omaha Police Department has been actively patrolling as part of a specialized enforcement operation targeting illegal car activities.

New numbers released Monday show that between March 1 and April 30, Omaha officers made 100 arrests and issued 715 citations for illegal sideshow and drag racing activities throughout the city. Among the highlights of the operation:

68 careless, reckless, drag racing and sideshow arrests

239 speeding citations

24 DUI and DUI drug arrests

6 seatbelt violations

Omaha City Councilman Pete Festersen has been working with neighbors in the Midtown area for the last few years to combat the issue. He said the enforcement numbers are a sign the operation is working.

"It's concerning numbers, but it shows the effectiveness of the enforcement operation, which I hope people will listen to and pay attention to."

Festersen said the problem is visible even during routine travel.

"On the way here, I saw several examples that were very concerning. People speeding, people running through red lights."

Lori Bruck, a Midtown neighbor, said her community has been advocating for safer streets and working with the City Council and OPD to increase enforcement operations.

"Our neighborhoods are being burdened by this intrusive and invasive noise and it's happening in the evenings, it's happening well into the night."

Lt. Danny Flynn of the OPD Traffic Unit said the goal is to see the numbers decline over time.

"And hopefully that number will go down, the more operations we do, because people are doing this less."

Flynn also identified several locations where illegal activity tends to cluster.

"We see the individuals like to go to bigger, empty parking lots after store hours are closed. They gather up there a lot of 33rd and Q area. We also see some at Oakview Mall out west."

The Omaha Police Department said it remains committed to keeping the community safe and reminds everyone to obey local traffic laws. The specialized enforcement operation is set to continue through May 31.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.