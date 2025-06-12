Omaha Police warning about rumors following Tuesday's immigration raid

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police are warning about rumors and the harm false information can cause.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Wednesday afternoon, the Omaha Police Department posted on social media, saying they are aware of a post circulating, including on a TikTok account not associated with the department. The post claims OPD's Latino Peace Officers Association had information about future raids.

Chief Todd Schmaderer says they do not, and the bulletin is fake.

“So many things are thrown out there when something large happens, as did yesterday in our community. So many rumors, so many things get out there. There has to be credible messengers; there has to be information taken back to disseminate what is actually occurring and what is not occurring,” Schmaderer said.

Schmaderer says the department has an intelligence unit that constantly monitors for rumors to dispel them as quickly as possible.