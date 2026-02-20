Omaha prepares for winter's largest snowfall so far

Omaha is experiencing a large snowfall after a mild winter

Nebraska State Patrol doubles staff, advises drivers to avoid travel if possible

Storm is delaying some travel

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After a mild winter, Omaha residents are finally experiencing weather that feels like February. A winter storm on Thursday is bringing what could be the season's largest snowfall to the metro area.

Doug Tucker has been waiting for winter weather all season long, and he's embracing the change.

"It's perfect. Some of us are built for this," Tucker said as he walked into CHI Health Center, where the state wrestling tournament is taking place.

The storm prompted preparations across the metro area. Neighbors spent the day clearing sidewalks and making last-minute adjustments to their plans.

"You get ready for spring and now you're back to winter. That's just how it is anymore in Nebraska, it seems like," said Jakob Hummel of Landwerk Enterprises.

Some wrestling tournament visitors extended their stays in Omaha due to the weather conditions.

"My sister is missing class tomorrow because of the weather, so she's staying down here with us instead," said Madison Jenny.

Alexis Paczosa traveled from Nashville for the tournament and noticed the dramatic weather change.

"Basically, from what it's been --- from being really, really nice to now, I feel really bad for all them southerners that come up here to the north," Paczosa said.

State patrol increases presence on roads

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Brett Evans advises drivers to avoid traveling if possible during the storm. The patrol has doubled its usual presence, deploying about 15 troopers across the area to respond quickly to incidents.

"That way we're in a good spot where we can respond wherever someone may need us," Evans said.

For drivers who must travel, Evans recommends going slow and staying calm if the vehicle starts to lose traction. He warns against slamming on brakes or jerking the steering wheel.

"Minimal inputs is the way to go, and more time than not, you'll come out of it okay," Evans said.

Drivers experiencing trouble on the roads can dial *55 to reach Nebraska State Patrol troopers for assistance.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.