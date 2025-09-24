Omaha City Council heard more than three hours of testimony about a proposed ordinance that would criminalize homeless encampments on public property, with some residents divided on whether the measure addresses public safety concerns or criminalizes poverty.

Omaha residents testify for hours on proposed homeless encampment ordinance

Some residents testified in support of alternative approaches to addressing homelessness.

"We can expand shelters and diversify housing access," Diana Failla said.

"This is a step in the right direction," another resident said.

"You could -- jail every single homeless person on the street. Tomorrow, there would still be someone becoming homeless," Isaiah Holiday said.

The proposed ordinance calls for up to 30 days in jail or a $300 fine for individuals living in encampments on public property. Mayor John Ewing Jr. says the city has received 360 complaints about homelessness since July.

Councilman Brinker Harding, who proposed the ordinance, said the measure aims to address public safety and health issues.

"At the end of the day, I'm trying to make this the best ordinance so that we address the public safety issue and the health issue of not only the people in the encampments but also the citizenry of Omaha," Harding said.

However, many residents who testified believe the city should invest in affordable housing and nonprofits that work directly with unhoused individuals rather than criminalize homelessness.

George McGinness, who spent 15 years homeless before local nonprofits helped him rebuild his life, now lives in West Omaha, is married, has custody of his children and has been sober for four years. He opposes the proposal.

"It solves nothing. They need more funding for the shelters. He said today, 64 men had to sleep on the floor last night. And how many did they, you know, after that, how many do they have to turn away cause they had no more room for them," McGinness said.

Jerry Johnson supports the ordinance, saying he has called 911 multiple times about homeless individuals on public streets.

"I've called 911 many, many homeless people, for many homeless people lying and standing on public streets to ask for money. This is very frustrating when I see it," Johnson said.

Another proponent argued the ordinance represents progress, even if imperfect.

"This is a step in the right direction maybe I don't know if, if it comes down to, you know, you guys are getting excited for for the same reasons. I, I don't know, but we need to start we can talk this thing to death. I think we need to. Get something done. Let's not kick the can down the road. Let's, let's put forth something that might be bad on somebody's part and, um, and use that as a stepping stone into a long term real solution for homelessness, mental health, etc.," the resident said.

Linda Jensen, a Midtown resident who frequently sees the Saddle Creek encampments, advocates for a compassionate approach.

"People who are down and out in the worst time of their life when they're homeless, without a job, you know, those things happen. Sometimes it's addiction, sometimes it's mental health," Jensen said.

Outside city council, a group called Pissed Off Grannies expressed their opposition to the proposal through song.

Mayor Ewing is also working with Threshold CoC on a pilot geared towards outreach, connecting homeless individuals with housing. He said Monday, he wants the council to vote down Harding's proposal.

Harding said after the meeting that he remains open to making changes to the proposal. The council is scheduled to vote on the ordinance on September 30.

