Omaha restaurant collecting Valentine's cards for Minnesota students affected by ICE detentions

Kitchen Table is collecting Valentine's cards for Minnesota elementary students affected by ICE detentions at their school

Co-owner Jessica Duggan said she hopes the cards help students cope with stress

Kitchen Table, located in downtown Omaha, is collecting Valentine's Day cards for students at a Minnesota elementary school where ICE agents detained multiple students, according to the district superintendent.

Jessica Duggan, co-owner of Kitchen Table, said she's thinking about the emotional toll on both the detained students and their classmates.

"Those are all really big emotions that if a little Valentine — and we can all make a big box — can help, we're happy to do it," Duggan said.

The restaurant already has dozens of brightly colored cards from community members. Some people are bringing in homemade cards, while others are coming to Kitchen Table to create their cards on-site using donated supplies.

Kitchen Table will collect Valentine's Day cards through Feb. 8 and then send them to the Minnesota school.

