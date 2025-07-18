Omaha retired educators speaking out about 'major glitch' in retirement payment

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A handful of retired Omaha educators made their voices heard in front of the OPS Board of Education, expressing concern about money they say they should have been paid but weren't.



On September 1, 2024, the state system, NPERS, took over management of OSERS, Omaha School Employees’ Retirement System.

Members were told benefits would not change, but four months later, something was different. The COLA payment did not appear on January 3, 2025, in fact, not until February.

"For them to suddenly say you are not going to get it, denies and earned benefit, we think that is just wrong," Rea said.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I am here today to call your attention to a major glitch in NPERS management of the plan and ask that you stand behind the OSERS benefit structure, that this board approved and had placed into state law," said Roger Rea, a retired OPS chemistry teacher.

Rea is also a former trustee for the Omaha School Employees’ Retirement System (OSERS). On Thursday, he spoke about the history of the OSERS cost of living adjustment agreement.

"We are used to getting a cost-of-living adjustment payment (COLA) every year in January; we have done that for the last 25 years," Rea said.

"We can't find where they voted on changing it, and why they changed it, except to align with the state, but that was never in the agreement that we made with the OPS and NPERS," said Walta Sue Dodd, president of OEA-Retired.

I reached out to NPERS. They sent the following statement.

“The annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), authorized by Neb. Rev. Stat. 79-9,103(8) and (9), is applied on January 1st and affects all amounts that accrue going forward from this date. Therefore, the adjustment (for amounts accrued starting on January 1st) begins with the February payment, as the February payment is made up of the amounts accrued for the month of January. The COLA now reflects the proper intent and instructions of the legislative statutes, and this updated approach ensures compliance moving forward.”

"We have been trying a number of avenues to get them to change it back to the way it was, but they have been stonewalling us," Dodd said.

The Nebraska State Education Association sent this statement:

“The NSEA is aware of this matter and is working with the relevant authorities to address it through a statute change during the upcoming 2026 legislative session.”