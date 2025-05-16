Omaha Sports Commission prepares for national cycling event this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Omaha Sports Commission is bringing USA Crit National Cycling Race to Omaha. The Aksarben Tirc will have over 500 male and female athletes competing this Saturday.



This is the first time the race will be in Omaha.

Crit cycling is short loop bike races on a closed road.

The event is free and starts at 3 p.m. Saturday in Aksarben.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

According to Caleb Landgrebe, a professional bike racer and race participant, it is going to bring a lot of energy to Aksarben Village this weekend, and he can't wait to see the crowd that shows up.

"About a mile long you just do laps and laps and laps for about an hour, and you just come sprinting in at 40 miles an hour and just hope you cross that line first,” Landgrebe said.

The event is Saturday there will be multiple races throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Omaha Sports Commission hopes to see this event continue to return to Omaha after this year

The race starts at 3 p.m. people interested in watching should arrive at 2 p.m., according to OSC.