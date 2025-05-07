Omaha still bears scars of ‘75 tornado

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's been 50 years since the 1975 tornado— a storm that killed three people, injured over 100, and devastated many neighborhoods like Westgate. To remember the day, neighbors came together in different parts of the city.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Westgate neighborhood remembers 1975 tornado

"Thanks to this community, we can still call it home."

One by one, neighbors shared stories of survival—what they remember as the tornado passed through and the moments that followed.

"From a community-building standpoint, I mean just look around today at the people that have gathered to remember it and remember each other. It's a life-changing event, and I am glad I was there for it," said Vince Fallon, who lived in Westgate in 1975.

For the Baumer siblings, Mike and Ines, who lived right next to Westgate Elementary, events like this allow them to reflect and revisit the neighborhood.

"So many things are different, but the house that was rebuilt after the tornado is still there. So it's always kind of fun to kind of go back and think a little about that," said Mike Baumer.

It was a night filled with laughter and tears as neighbors remember a devastating day in Omaha history that lives on with so many.

'Together' celebrates 50 years of service

The devastating 1975 tornado brought the community together. Several faith-based institutions were impacted by the storm, like First United Methodist Church. The organization 'Together' was formed by the leaders of seven religious organizations in the wake of the storm to help neighbors affected, now celebrating 50 years of serving the needs of the community.

"There was a realization that, wow, there is a lot more need in the community than just the tornado victims and their families, and the mission has just kind of evolved through there," said Mike Hornacek, president and CEO of 'Together'.

'Together,' along with First United Methodist Church, hosted a special service with ten faith institutions Tuesday evening to commemorate the storm on the 50th anniversary and celebrate 50 years of service.