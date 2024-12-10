Omaha Streetcar 2024 Recap: More utility work and construction expected in 2025

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We’ve seen a lot of areas in downtown Omaha under construction. 10th and Capital streets is one spot where they are working on MUD gas relocation. Downtown Omaha neighborhood reporter Molly Hudson has been covering every move of the streetcar over the last 2 years. While 2024 was a busy year for construction, even more is planned for 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A year full of utility work, including MUD relocation in several areas.

The Market-to-Midtown bike way was closed to make room from utility work there.

“We’ve got a lot of aging infrastructure that is being done at this particular time which there is no question that there is efficiency's that are gained by everybody when you can combine things together in projects,” said Bob Stubbe, director, Omaha Public Works.

And crews are preparing for the vehicle maintenance facility in this lot behind the CHI Health Center.

“We are modifying that entry drive, adding some parking because part of that current parking lot will be for the vehicle maintenance facility,” Stubbe said.

One of the biggest financial commitments this year, awarding about $41 million dollars for the actual cars for the streetcar.

But despite that cost -

“So far the bids that have been coming in, have been coming in under the engineer's estimates, so at the moment I think things are really looking good from the standpoint of both revenue and cost,” said Steve Jensen, board member, Omaha Streetcar Authority.

The opening of the streetcar is slightly delayed due to the additional utility work.

"We could have gone faster and put in the tracks but not fixed some of the utilities in the corridor and then if there was a waterline break or a sewer collapse then we would be shutting down the streetcar,” Jensen said.

Molly: “When could we seeing actual streetcar rails and that sort of thing, actually seeing the resemblance of a streetcar here?"

Stubbe: "Yeah as far as rails going in the ground, that probably won't take place until later on in 2025, could take early 2026 as far as when the rails would actually get started."

2025 will include more utility work along western parts of the route. And it will mark the start of a 2-year project, reconstructing the Harney and Farnam Street bridges over I-480.

The streetcar is now expected to open in 2028.