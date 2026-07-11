Omaha Streetcar construction brings new closures to streets across Downtown, Midtown and Blackstone next week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Next week brings a new round of road closures across the Omaha Streetcar route. We're sharing this with you to help you plan ahead. Here is a breakdown of what Omaha Public Works has planned.

Monday:



3 to 6 a.m.: Rails are being moved into their final positions on Farnam between 38th and 40th in Blackstone

9 to 10 a.m.: Expect a brief closure on Farnam between 13th and 15th in Downtown because the traffic signal at 14th and Farnam is being replaced by a two-way stop

Also starting this week, along 10th Street north of Dodge in Downtown, crews are working on connecting patches of rail together. Large orange water barriers are also returning to that area.



Tuesday:



4 to 10 a.m.: Concrete placement on Farnam between 33rd and 36th in Midtown

Also starting Tuesday, 16th Street between Farnam and Harney in Downtown is expected to close for about 6 weeks. Public Works says it is adding a ductbank — a concrete tunnel where wires will eventually run through — as part of one of three substations that will power the streetcar along the route. The wires will not be installed during this phase of work.



Thursday:



4 to 10 a.m.: Concrete placement on Farnam between 36th and 38th in Blackstone

5:30 to 10 a.m.: Concrete placement on Farnam between 8th and 10th in Downtown

Public Works says garages near both areas will remain accessible:

The Downtown garage can be accessed via 8th Street The Blackstone garage can be accessed via Harney Street



Friday:



5 to 10 a.m.: Concrete placement on Farnam between 10th and 13th

Also on Friday, 31st and Farnam — which has been closed for months — is expected to reopen

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