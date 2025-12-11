Omaha streetcar construction preps track installation as city launches business passport

Major streetcar construction is ramping up in downtown Omaha as officials prepare for track installation in the coming weeks.

Starting the first week of January, the intersection of Turner Boulevard and Farnam Street will close for about four months while crews replace a 100-year-old water main.

"The actual construction of the streetcar, including track installation, roadway improvements, stops, overhead electrical, underground electrical, will begin early this year, January of 2026, and will extend into 2027, 2028," Public Works Director Bob Stubbe said.

Advocates say the project will transform the city's core, but businesses along the line say they're struggling and need help during the lengthy construction process.

The city of Omaha is launching a new passport program for future streetcar riders. Participants receive a booklet and can collect stickers by visiting participating businesses along the main line to earn prizes.

"Nothing I say today can ease the impact on their bottom line and ongoing frustrations our business owners and customers have experienced during this process. I can assure you we are listening," Mayor John Ewing Jr. said.

The passport program includes more than 50 businesses from Capitol Loop to Blackstone. Ewing hopes it will drive customers to local shops during construction.

"I think it's critically important, and that was one of the decisions I made recently to keep that bridge open. OPPD and some of our other partners had actually finished their work early. And there was a thought about closing that bridge now so that we could continue, but I believe we can leave that open, help our small businesses, and then still be able to keep the streetcar on time and on budget," Ewing said.

The city decided to keep the Farnam Street Bridge open through the holiday season to help local businesses during their busiest time of year.

Ewing says once the utility work is complete at the new year, they expect to have fewer construction hassles.

