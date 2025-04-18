Omaha Tenants United faces allegations of unauthorized practice of law

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Omaha Tenants United says the Nebraska Commission on Unauthorized Practice of Law is accusing the organization of unauthorized law practice, citing the groups demand letters to landlords.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha Tenants United, a group that helps tenants organize against property management companies, has been accused of practicing law without a license. Now, according to the organization, the state is asking it to stop working with tenants.

Seth Cope, co-founder of Omaha Tenants United said on April 3 he got a letter from the Council of Discipline and the Unlicensed Practice of Law Committee.

It the organization was engaging in things like providing legal advice and negotiations without a license, citing the groups work sending demand letters to properties mangers on behalf of tenants.

“This is an attack on the idea that tenants are able to stand up for themselves and organize against landlords at all,” Cope said.

The committee is asking the organization to no longer work alongside tenants, Cope said. Tenants United is not agreeing to this, and they have obtained an attorney to appeal the claim.

KMTV reached out to Metropolitan Omaha Property Owners Association and the council for discipline, we are still waiting for a response.