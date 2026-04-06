Omaha to create new strategic partnerships director role funded by a $750,000 community foundation grant

A $750,000 grant will fund a new Omaha strategic partnerships director position

Jacquelyn Morrison to lead the role to drive future city initiatives

If the city council approves the role, Morrison will start in May 2026

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The City of Omaha is looking to its future by creating a new position aimed at bringing bold, future-focused initiatives to the city through private partnerships.

The new role, Director of Transformation and Strategic Partnerships, will be formed using a $750,000 grant from the Omaha Community Foundation.

Jacquelyn Morrison, who currently works in Mayor John Ewing’s office, is slated to take on the position. Morrison has already been working to join forces with private groups to focus on shared priorities.

One example of these partnerships is at Churchich Park in South Central Omaha, where the Omaha Parks Foundation raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to add new pickleball courts.

"I have a 15-year-old daughter who has talks to me all the time about, how can we make the city fun? What are their things to do for teenagers, you know, how do we really get that group invested in Omaha and staying here?" Morrison said.

Morrison hopes to strengthen that investment in her new role.

If the city council approves the new position in April 2026, Morrison expects to begin the job in May 2026.

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