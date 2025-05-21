Omaha VA to participate in 15th Annual 'VA2K Walk and Roll' Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nationwide, Wednesday is the 15th annual VA 2K Walk and Roll, and our local VA has a day full of activities planned to support the health and well-being of veterans.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's an opportunity for veterans, employees, and the community to come together and participate in healthy movement.

The event starts at 10 a.m.

There will be a 2K group walk starting at noon, a health and wellness fair, food trucks, live music, and movement demonstrations like yoga and tai chi. There is also a donation drive supporting veterans who are experiencing homelessness.

"One of the things that were are seeing there is the most need for are items that, again, as you mentioned, are non-perishable, but that are easy to carry, easy to open, and don't require refrigeration," said Brenna Partridge, employee whole health coordinator with the Omaha VA.

Some suggested items are packets of tuna, beef jerky, and protein bars. No registration is required. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Omaha VA Medical Center.