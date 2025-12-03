Omaha works to combat 'brain drain' as young professionals leave for better opportunities

Omaha is grappling with a familiar challenge: young professionals leaving the city after graduation in search of better career opportunities elsewhere. The city is addressing this "brain drain" by incorporating talent-retention strategies into its 20-year comprehensive plan.

KMTV spoke with Creighton University students about their post-graduation plans to understand whether they intend to stay in Omaha. The responses were mixed.

"I plan to stay in Omaha. I'm from here, so it's been so fun. I'm from West Omaha, getting to really explore like downtown Omaha," Piper Blackledger said.

However, not all students are committed to remaining in the city.

"I'm not sure yet. I'm from Colorado, so my plan right now would be going back there instead of staying in Omaha," Ella Savoca said.

For those considering staying, job quality and compensation are key factors.

"I think some of the big factors that contribute to me staying in Omaha is accessibility and the type of job that I have and whether I enjoy it or not, as long as pay and different benefits that come with it," Gabriella Pinheiro said.

Dr. Josie Schafer from UNO's Center for Public Affairs Research says data shows Omaha is losing educated workers because the city lacks sufficient high-paying career opportunities.

"Career advancement, career opportunity, not one good job, but multiple good jobs. And while we have jobs in the Omaha area, we don't always have that density of high skill, high wage jobs," Schafer said.

To better understand this demographic, KMTV visited Elevator, a shared workspace where young professionals are working to build that job density themselves.

"I think when you start more businesses, I mean you hear of the really concentrated areas like Silicon Valley and those kind of innovative areas I think Omaha has an opportunity to be its own in that way," Leigha Atkisson said.

Schafer says young professionals seek collaboration and community connections, but many are finding those opportunities in other Midwest cities like Kansas City and Des Moines.

"Not just entrepreneurship in so many different aspects of life, places where people can be together, have fun, enjoy their built environment I think that's what this comprehensive plan is all about," Schafer said.

Schafer's research reveals specific migration patterns affecting the metro. People moving to Omaha primarily come from Lincoln and international locations, while those leaving head to regional cities like Denver, Kansas City, and Des Moines. The metro loses 723 people annually to domestic migration despite overall population growth of 3.3% since 2020.

While there's no immediate solution, Schafer says adding more high-skill jobs and ensuring Omaha remains a safe and beautiful place to live will be crucial driving forces in retaining talent.

The city is seeking community input through We Make Omaha to help shape solutions for retaining young talent and addressing the brain drain challenge.

