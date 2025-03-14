Omaha's police chief and police union endorse different mayoral candidates

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Primary Election is less than 20 days away. Two of the four candidates, Mayor Jean Stothert and Mike McDonnell continue to go head-to-head. Both get endorsement from law enforcement. One from the police union and the other the police chief.



Omaha's police chief split with rank-and-file officers as each endorses opposing mayoral candidates.

These endorsements are the latest development in a contentious race.

A reminder the deadline to register to vote for the 2025 City of Omaha Primary Election is March 14.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Mike McDonnell is the Omaha Police Officer’s Association's choice for the next mayor of Omaha," said Patrick Dempsey, president of OPOA.

“Probably one of the top mayors in this country, when you run on the record of public safety," said Todd Schmaderer, Chief of Police, Omaha Police.

"Over the course of 13 years now, as chief, 12.5 with this mayor, I can tell you, I have not seen another city with this level of stability and with this track record of reducing crime, crime prevention, and police-community relations," Schmaderer said.

"We were told that this is a national crisis, we were told that there was a plan, we were told that staffing would be back to full strength by the end of 2025 and that is not going to happen," Dempsey said.

This comes just two days after Mayor Jean Stothert held a press conference, with Chief Todd Schmaderer at her side, announcing another proposed pay increase for the police department to help with staffing levels.

McDonnell floated the idea of working with the Sheriff's Office.

"The first thing I would do, I would contract out with Sheriff Aaron Hanson. I would at least make sure we are at least substituting some of those jobs through the Sheriff's Office that we can do while we are catching up,” McDonnell said.

"Why they made their decision, I don't know but I would sure ask the question, what did Mike McDonnell promise them or what did he lie to them about,” Stothert said.

"I don't understand his proposal, but I will tell you this, if Chief Schmaderer thought that was a good idea he would already be doing it,” Stothert said.

