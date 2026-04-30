Omaha's 'This Way' campaign helps businesses and visitors navigate street car construction

The "This Way" campaign to help visitors and local businesses navigate street car construction

Thousands of people with visit Omaha for the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting. The city and local businesses work together to help them navigate the city.

business owners and city leaders say the completed street car will ultimately transform and strengthen the neighborhood.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thousands of visitors are in Omaha for the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting, and with construction underway on downtown streets, city leaders and local businesses are working together to help guide people through the city while encouraging them to explore and support local shops and restaurants.

Another milestone was recently accomplished as business owners and local officials signed a rail that will become part of the street car track. With Farnam through Midtown now open, officials say they can see the progress — though some businesses along the route say the detours remain a challenge.

Dan Yaksich, owner of Smokin' Oak, said.

"It's a hard time for businesses, especially Blackstone, Midtown, everyone along the path. So it's challenging, but people have continued to come."

Omaha officials say the new "This Way" campaign helps businesses guide customers directly to their doors, using arrows to point visitors in the right direction. Yaksich said Turner Park and Midtown have a lot to offer visitors willing to make the trip.

"It's kind of the corridor of Omaha, and there's so many businesses, so many great restaurants. Yes, it's really important that the city continue to support businesses like ours," Yaksich said.

Mayor John Ewing echoed that sentiment, speaking directly to business owners navigating the disruption.

"You are critical part of our city and we care about you being able to survive all of this construction so that once the street car is done, you can thrive," Ewing said.

With thousands visiting Omaha for the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting, businesses are counting on out-of-town spending to help offset the impact of construction. In addition to the "This Way" campaign, Ewing said the city has provided hotels with maps showing guests which roads are open.

Despite the delays, Yaksich said he is excited to see how the street car will transform the neighborhood.

"Once it's up and running, you know, it's gonna be great for the city," Yaksich said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

