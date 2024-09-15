"One Community Cultural Festival" returns to Omaha to highlight diversity

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Saturday the Nebraska Chinese Association celebrated its for fourth annual "One Community Cultural Festival". At Gene Leahy mall NCA welcomed neighbors to celebrate different cultures in Omaha. With over 20 performances including Chinese folk dancing, there was also food and various cultural souvenirs. Sarah Luo with NCA says the event is to welcome the community to learn and experience Chinese culture.

"One Community Cultural Festival' is to provide a platform to celebrate here, and promote the diversity of our community." said Luo.

Organizers say the event always takes place in September and and they are excited to keep highlighting the growing diversit