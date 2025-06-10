'One Omaha': John Ewing Jr. sworn in as Mayor of the City of Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 'One Omaha' and coming together to continue to move the city forward, that was the theme of Mayor John Ewing's speech Monday night as he was officially sworn in as mayor.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A packed room filled with family, friends and supporters watched as John Ewing Jr. made history as the first Black mayor of Omaha.

"Not so much about me, yes it's historic, but the thing I like about it is excitement that the people of this community have. And they have a sense of hope and they have a sense that we can be even greater than we are," Ewing said.

He is hopeful that the community can come together to address challenges and continue to move the city forward.

"Person by person, neighborhood by neighborhood and then we become one city, instead of east Omaha, north Omaha, south Omaha, west Omaha. The city that gets this right, is the city that is going to be poised for greatness, and so I want Omaha to get it right," Ewing said.

Tuesday is day one. He says he'll start the day at breakfast with family and friends then lots of of budget meetings.