'One stop shop': New Omaha VA Medical Center facility makes visits more efficient

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 28,000-square-foot Physical Medicine and Prosthetics Center officially opened for patients in April. It is a major upgrade from the previous spaces for overall patient experience.



Veterans can get more care with fewer trips with caregivers working together under one roof.

The space is designed for veterans and includes several private exam rooms, space for prosthetic care, rehabilitation care and fabrication services.

It's also home to a 4,000-square-foot gym.

"When I first started we didn't really have much space at all so most of my treatments were with physical therapy, down in the gym, but then I, you know we didn't have all the equipment to make adjustments," said Adam Jacobsen, chief of orthotic, prosthetic and pedorthic clinical services.

But now,

"Many of our veterans can get most or all of their services, in a one stop shop area on campus now in this location with primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy and prosthetic needs," said Adam Oldehoeft, chief of rehab.

"The collaboration we have already seen with their track and trolley system, patients with a stroke we have worked with their brace and the PT on getting them to start to relearn how to ambulate again," Jacobsen said.

A space designed specifically for veterans.

8 private physical therapy examination rooms, a private occupational therapy examination room, and one private pelvic floor physical therapy examination room.

There is also space for prosthetic care, equipment to assist in rehabilitation care and a larger space for fabrication services including a custom foot orthotic carver.

All that plus a 4,000 square-foot-gym.

"We now have the ability to do dynamic activities and have space to do that so, such as post-op knee rehab, ACL reconstruction rehab, things like that," Oldehoeft said.

Catering to so many needs of our veteran neighbors.

"We hope if veterans are in the area and haven't used us in a recent time that they come and check this place out," Oldehoeft said.

