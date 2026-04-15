OPD names officers who responded to Walmart kidnapping, cutting of 3-year-old

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department released the names and photos of the two officers who responded to the attack of a three-year-old child on Tuesday.



Officer Brian Seaton, Uniform Patrol Bureau, 22 years of service

Officer Roger Oseka, Uniform Patrol Bureau, 22 years of service

At least one of the officers shot and killed Noemi Guzman, 31, in a Walmart parking lot after police say she kidnapped and slashed a three-year-old boy with a stolen kitchen knife.

As per state law the officers will be placed on leave and there will be a grand jury investigation. The Nebraska State Patrol and Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.

