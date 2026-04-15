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OPD names officers who responded to Walmart kidnapping, cutting of 3-year-old

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OPD
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OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department released the names and photos of the two officers who responded to the attack of a three-year-old child on Tuesday.

  • Officer Brian Seaton, Uniform Patrol Bureau, 22 years of service
  • Officer Roger Oseka, Uniform Patrol Bureau, 22 years of service

At least one of the officers shot and killed Noemi Guzman, 31, in a Walmart parking lot after police say she kidnapped and slashed a three-year-old boy with a stolen kitchen knife.

As per state law the officers will be placed on leave and there will be a grand jury investigation. The Nebraska State Patrol and Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.

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