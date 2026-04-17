OPD pairs mental health professionals with police officers to handle mental health crisis calls

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department embeds mental health professionals in police precincts. It's an effort to address a growing number of behavioral health calls that started with a pilot program about nine years ago.

It's needed says Lindsay Kroll, mental health coordinator for the Omaha Police Department. She says between January and April 11, more than 4,000 calls to 911 were mental health related.

"Every year we see more and more calls come into 911 that have a behavioral health related component to it," said Kroll, who oversees the mental health co-responder program.

She told KMTV that almost half of Omaha police officers have received Crisis Response Intervention Team (CRIT) training and that neighbors often call specifically requesting these specially trained officers.

"The more details that people can provide about what’s going on, what they’re experiencing, what their loved one is experiencing — the more equipped officers will be to respond and better prepared with how to assist with that," Kroll said.

One advantage of the program is that it helps connect neighbors with mental health care before they find themselves in legal trouble. Kroll also recommends utilizing resources like the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

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