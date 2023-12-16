Operation Others: Omaha catholic high school students pack 2600 bags of food for those in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) —



Video shows students from the eight Omaha catholic high schools, gathered at Creighton Prep, packing bags full of food for those in need on Friday.

The volunteer event, called 'Operation Others,' dates back to 1967, according to Jerry Kinney, an event organizer.

The bags are set to be delivered to the doors of families in need on Saturday by volunteers.

The students packed about 2,600 bags that will go to nearly 1,365 families in need and 5,450 people. Families get enough bags to feed them for more than a week, organizers say.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s packing day at Creighton Prep High School, but nobody’s moving. I’m Aaron Hegarty. Instead, students from area Catholic high schools are packing these bags full of food for families in need.

The hallways at Creighton Prep High School were quiet on Friday, but there was still a lot happening.

Bag after bag after bag were filled with food that on Saturday will make their way to around 1300 families in need. It's called Operation Others.

Jerry Kinney, Director of Operation Others and Creighton Prep Spanish Teacher: "It's always so inspiring to see so many young people, I mean they just, just finished their final exams, and they come immediately here to start packing the food."

They pack the bags to the brim. Fruit, vegetables, beans, potatoes, bread, stuffing, oatmeal, cookies and more. They end up pretty heavy, and students from the 8 Omaha catholic high schools walked them to another area where they're ready to head out the door.

Sparwasser: "Just seeing the joy that these bags, meals people is amazing."

Marian High Senior Grace Sparwasser is especially looking forward to Saturday, when volunteers will drive around, cars full of bags, from house to house. She says Operation Others has helped give her a better view of the community.

Sparwasser: "Just seeing the houses and everything, and just how their lives are so much different than mine ... it just helps me see the community as a whole, and see these people who are struggling in the community."

Each bag comes with a handwritten card from students. Grade schoolers chip in for that part, too.

The work started well before Friday. A group of students had been meeting to prepare every Tuesday.

Oswald: "It's kind of a daunting experience. There's a lot to organize. A lot to do."

Creighton Prep Senior Theo Oswald is looking forward to Saturday, too.

Oswald: "It's great to see the look on their faces when we actually deliver the food to them. It's one of pure joy, pure gratitude. It makes you feel really good."

It dates all the way back to 1967. This year, they say they have a lot more turkeys to give out than they normally do. Each family will get at least one chicken or a turkey. All in all, students packed about 2600 bags.

Reporting from an ocean of food at Creighton Prep High School, I'm Aaron Hegarty.