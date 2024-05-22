OPPD reports over 13K people lost power during Tuesdays storm

OPPD says the power outages came in waves and at its peak 13,480 people were with out of power

The majority of power was restored before 9 pm Tuesday

Watch to learn more about how the outages affected your neighbors

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Boys Town where many neighbors were left without power hours after it was knocked out in Tuesday's storm.

OPPD says the power outages came in waves and at its peak 13,480 people were with out of power. Including Christy Alnemah who say she lost power around 5:30 pm.

"Our basement flooded so that Affected us too...tree limbs down and then we deal with all that when we get home and now the powers out so we've got to worry about our freezer all of our food," said Alnemah.

OPPD says they want to remind neighbors as crews do work you should keep the following in mind:

-Avoid downed power lines

-Assume all electric equipment is still energized

-Avoid downed tree limbs

-Never drive into standing water