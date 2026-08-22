OPS removed shock gloves from its schools. 3 area districts are keeping them. These parents want them removed.

According to an OPD spokesperson, shock gloves remain in the Westside, Millard and Elkhorn districts

Shock gloves were removed from most OPS schools earlier this week, but remain in 2 OPS schools

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Compliant Technologies' shock gloves are out of nearly every middle and high school in the Omaha Public Schools district.

But, according to a spokesperson for the Omaha Police Department, school resource officers still carry the shock gloves in the Westside Community Schools, Millard Public Schools and Elkhorn Public Schools districts.

Three parents with children in those school districts met to discuss the presence of shock gloves in their children's schools. 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks spoke with Millard parent Katy Eilers, Westside parent Sandra Borchers and Millard parent Rachel Murphy this week.

"If my child was getting in trouble at school, I would want them to care about my child and want to find a solution for the behavior, not shock her," Murphy said.

"I don't think kids can learn in an environment where their fight or flight response is on 24/7 either," Eilers said.

A WEEK OF CHANGES

Jeremy Fredricks / KMTV The Omaha Police Department showed off a pair of shock gloves at its headquarters on Aug. 14, 2026.

The Omaha Police Department provides school resource officers to OPS, WCS, MPS and EPS. Shock gloves were used on two OPS students last school year – a middle school student at the Integrated Learning Program's building and a high school student at Omaha South.

OPS requested OPD's SROs to stop carrying shock gloves – and the police department agreed to the request.

The Bellevue Police Department provides school resource officers to OPS' Bryan Middle School and Bryan High School. SROs will continue carrying shock gloves there.

"I am not comfortable having our officers give up a tool that has repeatedly proven to be safe, effective, and less harmful than the alternatives," Bellevue Police Department Chief Ken Clary said in a statement.

"Especially over the last few years, it feels scarier and scarier every time I do send them out the door and now we're just going to add another thing for me to be concerned about. I don't blindly trust any of them and so it's time, it's past time for them to communicate with the parents," Borchers said.

"I did trust the school. That's the worst part like I cannot tell you the knife, the stabbing. betrayal I felt because I love my son's school," Eilers said.

PARENTS' CONCERNS

Jeremy Fredricks / KMTV Millard parent Rachel Murphy (left), Millard parent Katy Eilers (center) and Westside parent Sandra Borchers (right) talk about shock gloves in their children's schools.

One of Eilers' biggest concerns is the impact being shocked by the gloves could have on her son, who has a heart condition.

"The cops do not need to know my son's private medical information. I shared that with the school for the nursing staff should something happen, not the cops," Eilers said.

"Also, I don't think that a single school resource officer could remember every kid's medical conditions and varying levels of developmental differences or things like that," Borchers said.

All three parents said they plan to speak out at upcoming school board meetings for their respective districts.

Spokespeople for WCS, MPS and EPS did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

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